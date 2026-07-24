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Video shows Flying Squirrels post-game fireworks malfunction

Video shows Flying Squirrels post-game fireworks malfunction
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RICHMOND, Va. — Video from Thursday's Richmond Flying Squirrels game shows fireworks shooting across the field and into the stands during an apparent malfunction.

The video, shared with CBS 6 by Nikkilas Walker, shows lines of post-game fireworks shooting across the field at CarMax Park, with one sending sparks flying into the stands.

It is not yet known if there were any injuries or what caused the malfunction. CBS 6 reached out for comment and will update this story when a response is received.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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