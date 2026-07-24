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VDOT worker killed, another injured in shooting along Route 1, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

Route 1 shooting scene
WTVR
Route 1 shooting scene
Posted
and last updated

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — One VDOT worker was killed and another was injured in a shooting in Chesterfield County, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

A large police presence is on scene at Route 1, near the entrance ramps to Route 288.

SCOTT Route 1 shooting 02.png

The suspect has not been apprehended at this time, sources say.

Details are limited. CBS 6 has a crew at the scene working to learn more.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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