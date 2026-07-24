VDOT worker killed, another injured in shooting along Route 1, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — One VDOT worker was killed and another was injured in a shooting in Chesterfield County, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

A large police presence is on scene at Route 1, near the entrance ramps to Route 288.

WTVR

The suspect has not been apprehended at this time, sources say.

Details are limited. CBS 6 has a crew at the scene working to learn more.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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