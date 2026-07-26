Flying Squirrels honor TAPS families at Military Appreciation Night: 'Tears, pride and joy'

RICHMOND, Va. — The Flying Squirrels hosted their annual Military Appreciation Night on Saturday, but for over a decade, they have taken the occasion to honor more than just our servicemen and women.

Families from the Central Virginia TAPS program also took part in the pregame ceremonies and were honored throughout the night.

TAPS stands for the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors and was created to be a support resource for the families left behind after a service member has passed away, be they active duty or retired.

TAPS was founded by Maj. Bonnie Carroll (USAF Ret.), who lost her husband, Brig. General Tom Carroll in a military plane crash. She knows firsthand the loss these families are enduring and wanted to create something that could help ease their burden.

“Our friends can move on, but we don’t,” Carroll explained. “This is the center of our life. It’s so beautiful to be with families honoring and remembering lives lived.

Several of the family members in attendance helped unfurl and present a giant American flag in the CarMax Park outfield during the playing of the National Anthem. They were joined by Carroll and Jonathan Cotten, owner of the Good Feet Stores, who sponsored the families at the game and is a huge supporter of the TAPS program.

“Some of these families suffered their loss just a couple of months ago,” Carroll continued. “To be honored on the field and have the players wear their jerseys, it means everything.”

The Squirrels players wore specially themed jerseys for Saturday’s game against Hartford. They wore their usual numbers, but the names on the backs honored fallen heroes.

“For this community to rally around these families means so much,” Carroll said. “It’s a mixture of tears, pride and joy. It’s a good night to be together.”