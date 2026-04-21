Second toddler dies from injuries after drowning in Richmond apartment bathtub

RICHMOND, Va. — A second toddler has died after a drowning incident in a Richmond apartment bathtub Friday night, police confirmed Tuesday.

Police responded to the 1000 block of German School Road for the report of two injured children.

First responders found twin 17-month-old boys who had suffered apparent drowning injuries while in a bathtub.

The twins were taken to an area hospital where one was pronounced dead. The second twin died from his injuries Tuesday.

This investigation is ongoing. Police have not said if any charges will be filed.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Pittman at 804-646-3869 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 804-780-1000 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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