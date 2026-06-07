Community ralliies to support Chesterfield officers after shooting: 'They're part of our family'

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — One week after a 35-minute gunfight stemming from a domestic call left two Chesterfield County police officers wounded and a K9 dead, the community is coming together to support those forever changed by that day.

Officers Jacob Clark and Jacob Wells were struck by gunfire from either a 9 mm handgun or a rifle during the shooting off Gumfork Place. Sources say Clark was shot seven times and has undergone multiple surgeries. Wells was shot twice — one round struck his bicep, while another grazed his wrist. Sources say both officers continue to recover but are doing well.

As part of the effort to save Clark's life, he received 71 units of blood.

"It's tough to think about what our brothers went through, and it's really hard, knowing that they're part of our family, regardless of what entity they work for," Chesterfield Fire and EMS Battalion Chief Kevin Moran said. They're public safety and it's hard to imagine what they went through and what they're going through."

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In the days following the shooting, Chesterfield Fire and EMS partnered with Johnston-Willis Hospital to host a blood drive. The response was overwhelming — with many looking for a way to help, both days of the blood drive filled up.

"In the wake of such an event, there is always a natural community reaction to say, 'How can I help?' Frankly, this is a way you can help," Johnston-Willis Hospital CEO Beth Matish said.

Matish said the support doesn't have to end there. Donations can still be made at other blood drives happening across the region.

WATCH: Memorial Grows for Police K9 Knight

Memorial Grows for Police K9 Knight

While many have chosen to give blood, others have been honoring the life of K9 Knight. All week, people have stopped by police headquarters to pay tribute to Knight's courage and sacrifice. A memorial has grown day by day, filled with flowers, cards, and dog toys.

"I said, 'Thanks for your service, Mr. Doggie, Chesterfield will always remember you,'" Denise Hodge said. "I know they jeopardize their lives every day for us and I really do appreciate it."

Knight served for four years, assisting officers in tracking and apprehension operations.

"That dog didn't have to die and those officers didn't have to get shot. I pray that they pull through because Knight didn't make it. He shouldn't be forgotten," Theresa Leone said.

Officials are encouraging donations to the Chesterfield County Police Foundation, which has established funds for both officers.

Checks may be made payable to Chesterfield County Police Foundation; please note the intended recipient in the memo line. Cash donations should include a note specifying the intended recipient.

Meal gift cards for the families and generic gift cards to help cover incidental expenses can also be donated.

Donations can be dropped off at police headquarters on Iron Bridge Road or mailed to Chesterfield County Police Foundation, P.O. Box 1684, Chesterfield, VA 23832.

A GoFundMe created to support the officers has already raised more than $60,000 in just a few days.

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