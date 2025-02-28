Born without arms or legs, Bukuru Nyandwi's art combines beauty with inspiration: 'My gift that God gave me'

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond's art scene is abuzz with the work of Bukuru Nyandwi, a self-taught artist creating everything from whimsical watercolors to dynamic drawings.

Bukuru, 33, was born without arms or legs, yet his unique approach to creating art has captivated audiences.

Based in Richmond, the Tanzanian native pinches a pen between his shoulder and cheek to produce stunning pieces, showcasing a remarkable talent recognized early on by family and friends.

“I just draw, draw, draw, draw,” Bukuru recalled of his childhood, often drawing animals in the dirt with a stick.

His creativity sparked curiosity among his siblings, who would often check on him, questioning how he managed to create such drawings.

After immigrating to the United States in 2008, Bukuru enrolled in his first art class at Henrico High School.

He attributes his artistic ability to a divine gift.

“It is my gift that God gave me,” he said.

Bukuru's artistic journey is bolstered by his affiliation with Milk River Arts, a nonprofit organization on West Broad Street that supports artists with disabilities.

Sally Kemp, the organization’s founder and executive director, is an ardent supporter of Bukuru's work.

“Nobody paints and draws like Bukuru,” Kemp said. “He just brings this studio so much.”

With the help of Milk River Arts, Bukuru is gaining recognition beyond the classroom.

His recent solo exhibition at Quirk Gallery was a resounding success, with all of his pieces selling.

Michael Lease, a director at the Institute for Contemporary Art, expressed admiration for Bukuru's innovative painting style and resilience.

“The thing that is really amazing... there is no way to know how they were made,” he said.

As interest in Bukuru's work grows, he is receiving commissions and feedback from collectors that encourages him to continue creating.

“If you give me something and ask me to draw it, I say yes,” Bukuru said.

He approaches each project with a commitment to excellence, responding to praise with humility: “Every time I say I try, I try, I try.”

Bukuru's motto is clear: “I never give up. I try. Never give up. I love it. I love it so much.”

His passion for art and determination to overcome challenges are evident in every brushstroke.

“I dream big dreams for Bukuru," Sally Kemp said. "He will make them come true.”

For those interested in commissioning artwork from Bukuru or wishing to support Milk River Arts with supplies, contact Sally Kemp at milkriverarts@gmail.com.



