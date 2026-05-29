Gary Allan kicks off 2026 Innsbrook After Hours concert series

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Music is once again filling Innsbrook Pavilion in Glen Allen.

The Innsbrook After Hours concert series kicked off Thursday with country singer Gary Allan taking the stage as the first act of the 2026 summer season.

The 2026 season features nearly a dozen concerts, including performances by Blues Traveler and KC and the Sunshine Band.

The After Hours Concert Series runs through late September. Learn more at afterhoursinnsbrook.com.

Watch Full Interview: Man with corndog at Gary Allan Innsbrook After Hours concert

Full Interview: Man with corndog at Gary Allan Innsbrook After Hours concert

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