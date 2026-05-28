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This historic Richmond mansion just hit the market with a $10M asking price

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Richmond BizSense via CVRMLS
The Tudor Revival mansion at 5103 Cary Street Road is up for sale for nearly eight figures.
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RICHMOND, Va. -- Ten years after it last changed hands for $2.5 million, a West End mansion that has since been enlarged is up for grabs with an asking price nearly four times that amount.

The Tudor Revival mansion at 5103 Cary Street Road is set to hit the market today after being entered over the weekend as a “coming soon” listing in the Central Virginia Regional Multiple Listing Service. The 9,700-square-foot home on 2.5 acres is priced at just under $10 million – among the highest price tags for residential real estate in the Richmond market in years. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

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