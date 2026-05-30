CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Southside Speedway in Chesterfield hosted its first car event in five years Friday night.
Hot rods roared into the area for the "Back at the Track" cruise-in.
The track is planning to host its first race in 2027, and its first full season in 2028.
Watch the video report by CBS 6 photojournalist Benjamin Montgomery in the video player below.
Back at the Track: Southside Speedway hosts first event since 2019
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