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Back at the Track: Southside Speedway hosts first event since 2019

Back at the Track: Southside Speedway hosts first event since 2019
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CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Southside Speedway in Chesterfield hosted its first car event in five years Friday night.

Hot rods roared into the area for the "Back at the Track" cruise-in.

The track is planning to host its first race in 2027, and its first full season in 2028.

Watch the video report by CBS 6 photojournalist Benjamin Montgomery in the video player below.

Back at the Track: Southside Speedway hosts first event since 2019

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