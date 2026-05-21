Southside Speedway revival hits another delay as planning commission defers vote to June

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Developers behind the effort to reopen Southside Speedway in Chesterfield County are still waiting for approval more than a year into the planning process, after the county's planning commission delayed its vote until June.

Jeff Oakley, of Competitive Racing Investments, presented a master plan to the planning commission this week for the revival of the historic track. The proposal spans both sides of Genito Road and is divided into two phases.

Phase one focuses entirely on restoring the area around the track, restarting racing operations, and filling the grandstands again. Phase two expands the development beyond race days with plans for a hotel, restaurants, a gas station, and additional parking around the speedway.

Provided to WTVR

"Racing is the focus of this development. It is the number 1 priority. It's where all of the conversation goes. But it will be a long-term investment," Oakley said.

Commissioners said the proposal left too many questions unanswered, particularly around parking, development details, and public safety on race days.

"I would be remiss if I didn't say this is one of the most basic concept or master plans that have come before us for a project of this magnitude. I think everybody up here has a very strong desire to see racing back at the track and we want nothing but success for this project," planning commissioner Gib Sloan said.

Oakley acknowledged the lengthy timeline.

"We've been 13 months trying to get here my friends and we could've been here last July so I would love the opportunity to work with you guys and get this done," Oakley said.

The delay adds pressure on Oakley. Under the lease agreement, racing must return within 5 years of signing or the deal could be terminated. Before the June meeting, Oakley said he plans to meet with commissioners to provide more detailed answers and keep the project moving forward.

For longtime fans like Buck Reuss, the commission's decision is another frustrating wait.

"Well it's just another hiccup in trying to get our racetrack back. We want more as fast as we can get it. And sometimes when things get delayed, you know it's already been almost a year to the point of when everyone was told, 'Our track's back.' That it hasn't been yet," Reuss said.

Still, Reuss said the excitement among racing fans and drivers remains high.

"There are people who have actually already built cars ready to go racing just at Southside Speedway" Reuss said. "Because when they heard it was coming back and everything was done the way it was with the announcement, they went ahead and said, 'Cool, we're going to do this.'"

A "Back on the Track" event is scheduled for Friday, May 29, featuring a car show and music to welcome racing fans back to Southside Speedway ahead of any formal racing resumption.

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