WTVR CBS 6 News earns 63 Emmy Award nominations

RICHMOND, Va. — WTVR CBS 6 News earned 63 nominations for the 68th National Capital Chesapeake Bay Chapter Emmy Awards, the most of any newsroom in this year’s competition.

The station’s nominations span nearly every award category, from overall and news excellence to investigative reporting, feature storytelling, arts and entertainment, sports coverage, community service, cultural heritage, and technical achievement.

"It’s gratifying to see the efforts of our talented CBS 6 team recognized by our peers," WTVR General Manager Stephen Hayes said. "It’s also a privilege to serve the Central Virginia community."

The Emmy Awards gala will take place June 20, 2026, honoring the best TV work from across Washington, Maryland and Virginia.

WTVR Emmy Award Nominations

Overall & News Excellence

#100 Overall Excellence — CBS 6: Giving You a Voice — Stephen Hayes

#101 News Excellence — CBS 6: Giving You a Voice — Sheryl Barnhouse

#102 Sports Excellence — WTVR Lane Casadonte, Sports Director

Community Service

#103 100k Meals Drive — Jordan Rastberger

#103 Anthem LemonAid — Brandy Brown

Newscasts

#200 Morning Newscast — 6:30am Aug. 18, 2025 — Rob Cardwell, Reba Hollingsworth, Isidro Alvarez, Kaitlin Bruder, Jaclyn Groves, Ian Thompson

#201 Daytime Newscast — The Richmond Water Crisis — Sasha Federico, Jennifer Carr, Robert Hughes, Dwight Nixon, Nicholas Richardson, Elizabeth Holmes, GeNienne Samuels

#202 Evening Newscast — Election Night 11pm — Jack Selby, GeNienne Samuels, Dwight Nixon

Specials & Hard News

#204 News Special — Giving You A Voice — David Stotts, Matt Sloan, Curtis Akers

#206 Hard News Report — The Richmond Water Crisis — Melissa Hipolit, Tyler Layne

Investigative

#212 Multiple Reports — A Nightmare in the NICU — Melissa Hipolit

#212 Multiple Reports — A Broken System: Investigating Virginia’s Nursing Homes — Tyler Layne

Features

#213 Light Feature — Going Deep: From Sunken Treasures to the Titanic — Greg McQuade, Enza Marcy

#214 Serious Feature (Single) — Finding Oscar Hicks: We didn't even know what he looked like — Greg McQuade, Cole Pearson

#214 Hands on Healing: Two Grieving Dads Bond over Old Glory — Greg McQuade

#214 Live Like Henry: His death creates life events for people — Greg McQuade, Jade Ruggieri

Arts & Entertainment

#216 Strings and Bars: Capturing the Sound of Jimmie Strother — Greg McQuade, Joe Valdez

#217 Brie's Bottles Make a Splash: Artwork That Tricks the Eye — Greg McQuade

#217 Henry Kidd's Stretcher Art: Canvases that Lift People Up — Greg McQuade

#217 Hooks Dickerson: Life is Filled with Happy Little Accidents — Greg McQuade

#217 I Want to Know What Love Is — Cameron Thompson, Will Hicks

#217 One Street. Thousands of Stories. Worldwide Reach — GeNienne Samuels

#217 Paolo Garbanzo: The American Jester Juggling Across Europe — Greg McQuade, Enza Marcy

Business/Consumer

#219 Turning Down the Heat at Buz & Neds BBQ — Greg McQuade

Crime/Justice

#221 Lindsey’s Sign — Curtis Akers, Michael Bergazzi, Jon Burkett

#221 Reopen the Case: Marcus Johnson — David Stotts, Brandy Brown, Jon Burkett

Diversity/Inclusion

#223 Bukuru's Gift: Sometimes I Surprise Myself — Greg McQuade

#223 When I have a guitar at my feet I feel very comfortable — Greg McQuade

Education/Schools

#225 Teacher shares tragic drunk driving story with students — Caroline Coleburn, Phillip Waddy

Environment/Science

#226 "It's just sewage underneath the water there" — Melissa Hipolit, Cole Pearson

#226 Camp Holly Springs: Protecting the Flow of History — Greg McQuade, April Harshman

Health/Medical

#277 Analyzing nursing home finances: 'Where is the money going?' — Tyler Layne

#227 I can’t even cry anymore: Patients Sue Breast Surgeon — Melissa Hipolit, Enza Marcy

Historical/Cultural

#228 Surviving the U.S.S. Indianapolis: I saw sharks swim by — Greg McQuade

#229 Manhunt Ends: The Killing of John Wilkes Booth — Greg McQuade, Curtis Akers

#229 Peter Francisco: The Forgotten Revolutionary Immigrant — Greg McQuade, Cole Pearson

#229 Saving Bacon's Castle: North America's Oldest Brick House — Greg McQuade, Joe Valdez

Chesapeake Heritage & Military

#230 Bowling Green Burns: Rising from the Ashes Twice — Greg McQuade, Joe Valdez

#232 Clutch's Comics: My Soldiers Never Leave My Head — Greg McQuade, Cole Pearson

#232 Dan's Wartime Diary: Memories of a 101-Year-Old Bombardier — Greg McQuade

#232 Finding Faces of the Fallen: A Niece's Promise — Greg McQuade

#232 Hubert's Homecoming: We never knew where he was — Greg McQuade, Curtis Akers

#232 Searching for Sgt. Richmond: A Brother's Long Goodbye — Greg McQuade, Enza Marcy

Societal Concerns

#237 Feeding Those Who Need It Most — GeNienne Samuels, Reporter

Interview/Discussion

#304 Naloxone Saves Lives: Virginia’s “It Only Takes One” Campaign — Amy Lacey, Kristen Luehrs, Torri Strickland

Crime/Justice Long Form

#316 Reopen the Case: The Obvious Suspect — David Stotts, Brandy Brown, Matt Sloan, Victoria Bostic, Rob Byrne, Jon Burkett

Diversity/Equity/Inclusion Long Form

#318 MLK Community Awards — David Stotts, Brian Bullock, Ursula James, Timothy Milam, Matt Sloan, Hunter Astrop

Military Short Form

#329 Virginia War Memorial "Heroes" Intro Package Memorial Day — Matthew McClain

Sports

#401 Richmond Boxing Club — Lane Casadonte, Jade Ruggieri

#401 Secretariat's Sidekick: Sitting in the Saddle of a Legend — Greg McQuade

#401 The Season: Clover Hill Cavaliers — Curtis Akers, Lane Casadonte

#404 RVA Sports Awards — David Stotts, Lane Casadonte, Misti Davidson, Michael Bergazzi, Kaci Taylor, Matt Sloan

#406 Diamond Through the Decades — David Stotts, Brandy Brown, Matt Sloan, Rob Byrne, Lane Casadonte, Kaci Taylor

Craft Categories

#606 Director – Program — Neighborhood Voices — David Stotts

#608 Editor – News — Enza Marcy Composite — Enza Marcy

#608 Editor – News — We’ll Fix it in Post — Curtis Akers

#609 Editor – Program — Virginia Voices — David Stotts

#615 Multimedia Journalist — Wayne’s World — Wayne Covil

#617 Photographer – News — Colecuts Photography: Sony Sponsor Me — Cole Pearson

#624 Reporter - Medical - GeNienne Samuels Composite — GeNienne Samuels

#633 Video Essayist — Myles Black Video Essayist Entry — Myles Black

#634 Writer – News — Bukuru, a Burial and a Banjo Player — Greg McQuade

#634 Writer – News — Michael Bergazzi Writing Composite — Michael Bergazzi

The number associated with each entry indicates the category number. You can view all the nominations here.



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