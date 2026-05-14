Cat in Mechanicsville tests positive for rabies, Virginia Department of Health says

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — A cat in Mechanicsville has tested positive for rabies, according to a news release from the Virginia Department of Health.

VDH says the yellow tabby cat was found in the Tangle Oaks subdivision in the area of Tangle Ridge Drive and Lucille Road.

Anyone with information on any exposure — bite, scratch, contact with saliva or direct contact with a pet — to the animal leading up to Sunday, May 10, is asked to contact the Hanover Health Department at 804-365-4313. After hours, residents can contact Hanover County Animal Protection at 804-365-6140.

There is no longer a threat to the public, VDH says.

"Rabies is a fatal, but preventable, disease carried by mammals that is endemic to the area," VDH said in its news release.

Residents are reminded to vaccinate their pets and report all exposures to their doctor and local health department.

"Enjoy wildlife from a distance," VDH says. "Do not feed or encourage wild animals such as raccoons, skunks or foxes to visit your premises."

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube