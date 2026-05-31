Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
1  WX Alert
WTVR.COM Franchise Crumb FAVICON 300X300 2026 New Keeper Color

Henrico News

Actions

Heavy black smoke leads crews to fire at Henrico landfill

Richmond news and weather update for Sunday, May 31, 2026
Richmond news and weather update for Sunday, May 31, 2026
Landfills Fire Charles City Road Henrico
Landfills Fire Charles City Road Henrico
Posted
and last updated

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Firefighters battled a fire at one of the landfills on Charles City Road near Laburnum Avenue in eastern Henrico County on Sunday afternoon.

Crews were dispatched to the fire around 12:30 p.m. and brought the blaze under control in roughly 45 minutes, according to Henrico Fire Battalion Chief Doug Reynolds.

Heavy equipment remained on scene to bury the remaining fire, Reynolds said.

No injuries were reported.

There has been no word yet on what sparked the fire.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📱More Henrico news from WTVR.com

The Good News Roundup: Inspiring stories and top features from Central Virginia Teen killed at Henrico apartments was shot in chest, Crime Insider sources say Virginia health department hosts free resource fair for families Richmond Animal League waives adoption fees at Henrico Walmart event Florida man assaulted multiple Short Pump Publix employees, police say

    • 🏡 CBS 6 is Connected to Your Community

  • This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
A.J. Nwoko -- 480x360

Meet your Henrico reporter: A.J. Nwoko

Your Community: Henrico Resources
Here are quick links for folks who live in Henrico. Know a story A.J. Nwoko should cover? Submit a tip here.
Henrico Government Henrico Public Schools Henrico Recreation & Parks Henrico Libraries Henrico Police Henrico Division of Fire Henrico Humane Society Henrico Refuse Collections Central Virginia Waste Management Authority (Recycling) Chamber RVA