Heavy black smoke leads crews to fire at Henrico landfill

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Firefighters battled a fire at one of the landfills on Charles City Road near Laburnum Avenue in eastern Henrico County on Sunday afternoon.

Crews were dispatched to the fire around 12:30 p.m. and brought the blaze under control in roughly 45 minutes, according to Henrico Fire Battalion Chief Doug Reynolds.

Heavy equipment remained on scene to bury the remaining fire, Reynolds said.

No injuries were reported.

There has been no word yet on what sparked the fire.

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