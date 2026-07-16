Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
9  WX Alerts
WTVR.COM Franchise Crumb FAVICON 300X300 2026 New Keeper Color

Henrico News

Actions

Henrico County schools bring learning, resources and fun to neighborhoods this summer

Henrico schools bring learning, resources and fun to neighborhoods this summer
Posted

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico County Public Schools is taking its back-to-school preparation directly to families this summer through a series of free community events.

The Family and Community Engagement Summer Tour — known as the FACE Summer Tour — brings learning, resources and fun to neighborhoods across Henrico. The program started in 2017.

"During the summer, Henrico County Public Schools is coming into their communities to connect, celebrate and support families," Cardwell said.

The tour is a way to get kids ready — and excited — about the upcoming school year.

Several events remain on the schedule:

  • July 21, 1–3 p.m. — Quioccasin Middle School
  • July 23, 10 a.m.–noon — Henrico High School
  • July 30, 10 a.m.–noon — Highland Springs High School

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
A.J. Nwoko -- 480x360

Meet your Henrico reporter: A.J. Nwoko

Your Community: Henrico Resources
Here are quick links for folks who live in Henrico. Know a story A.J. Nwoko should cover? Submit a tip here.
Henrico Government Henrico Public Schools Henrico Recreation & Parks Henrico Libraries Henrico Police Henrico Division of Fire Henrico Humane Society Henrico Refuse Collections Central Virginia Waste Management Authority (Recycling) Chamber RVA