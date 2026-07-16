Henrico County schools bring learning, resources and fun to neighborhoods this summer

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico County Public Schools is taking its back-to-school preparation directly to families this summer through a series of free community events.

The Family and Community Engagement Summer Tour — known as the FACE Summer Tour — brings learning, resources and fun to neighborhoods across Henrico. The program started in 2017.

"During the summer, Henrico County Public Schools is coming into their communities to connect, celebrate and support families," Cardwell said.

The tour is a way to get kids ready — and excited — about the upcoming school year.

Several events remain on the schedule:



July 21, 1–3 p.m. — Quioccasin Middle School

July 23, 10 a.m.–noon — Henrico High School

July 30, 10 a.m.–noon — Highland Springs High School

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