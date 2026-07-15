Henrico neighbors frustrated as roundabout construction drags on: 'I just want to see a timeline'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Residents near the intersection of Libbie Avenue and Bethlehem Road in Henrico are growing frustrated as a roundabout construction project stretches well past its original timeline, with county officials now saying completion may be more than a year away.

Dan Lutz, who lives near the construction zone, said the project has been disruptive since it began.

"I work from home so I kind of see all the construction — or lack thereof — and for the past few months there really hasn't been anything, which has been kind of frustrating," Lutz said.

Lutz said residents were initially told the project would be manageable.

"Originally we were told in October that it was going to take around four to six months, that the construction be quick, that it would be painless for all the residents," Lutz said.

Narrowed streets, loose gravel, and unused construction materials blocking the road have become a familiar sight for neighbors. Now, with Lutz preparing to move and rent out his home, the ongoing disruption has taken on new urgency.

"We're actually moving at the end of this week and trying to rent out our house and this is going to be a huge problem for us. How are we going to get people interest in this house when they can't even get to the house? There has been all these road closures and detours," Lutz said.

Henrico County Public Works Director Terrell Hughes confirmed the project, which began in fall 2025, is running behind schedule. Hughes said unexpected underground conditions have complicated the work.

"It looks like a normal road, but we actually have some challenges with rock. The bedrock is actually really close surface near the road. So anytime you have to relocate the utilities we have to deal with the rock issues," Hughes said.

A gas line currently in the path of planned stormwater utility work is also causing delays. Hughes said a gas contractor must first make revisions before construction can move forward.

"That's going to dictate exactly when the project will be complete," Hughes said.

With a full roundabout still to be built, Hughes said the finish line is now much further out than originally planned.

"It's probably looking more like summer winter as opposed to earlier, because there still quite a bit of work to do on the road itself — we still have a full roundabout to construct," Hughes said.

For Lutz, the delay itself is not the only concern. He said clearer communication from the county would go a long way.

"I just want to see a timeline ... of when is this going to be done?" Lutz said.

Hughes acknowledged the burden on residents.

"We appreciate everybody's patience in trying to deal with it. Our team is trying to work as fast as we can," Hughes said.

There is currently no word on when construction will resume on Bethlehem Road. Henrico County says it will keep the public updated through its newsletter, Word on the Street.

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