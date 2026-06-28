Muggy again today with more showers and storms around

RICHMOND, Va. -- It is a warm and muggy morning with areas of fog.

There will be a little sun at times today, but clouds will increase this morning. A few showers are possible, mostly well north and west of Richmond. Rain chances will increase a bit towards noon, with a better chance of showers and storms this afternoon into early evening. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s for most areas.

Due to the muggy air in place, showers and storms will produce very heavy rainfall, and localized poor-drainage flooding is possible. Storms may also produce some strong gusts. There is a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) for severe storms, mostly for areas south of Farmville and the Tri Cities.

Tonight will be warm and humid with areas of fog. Lows will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Monday will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. An isolated shower cannot be ruled out in a spot or two. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

It will turn a little less muggy later Monday into early Tuesday, but the rest of the week will be muggy with a major warming trend.

Highs will be in the lower 90s on Tuesday. Highs Wednesday will reach the upper 90s, with a heat index over 100°.

Highs Thursday and Friday will be near or above 100°, with a heat index of at least 105-110°.

Highs Saturday will still be near 100° with a few scattered storms possible.

The record high for Richmond is 100° for Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

This could be the hottest and most widespread stretch since July 2012. Please make plans to stay as cool as possible. Heat is the number one cause of weather-related deaths.

Highs Sunday will be in the mid to upper 90s.

Extended computer models indicate highs will stay near or above 90° for the following week.

The entire state continues to be in a drought. Although the area covered by extreme drought (level 4 out of 5) dropped by 7% in the past week, it still includes around one-quarter of Virginia .

(WTVR)

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