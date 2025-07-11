Experience the Richmond Night Market: Support local artisans and live entertainers

RICHMOND, Va. — An event that brings together local artisans, small business owners, creatives, and performing artists is returning to Shockoe Bottom this weekend.

This month’s Richmond Night Market will feature an artisan village that will allow you to shop with up to 30 local small business owners.

The event will also showcase a main stage with a DJ who will be playing a soundtrack for the evening, as well as a live band.

There’s plenty of fun in store for your little ones, as the creative kids' hangout area will allow children to engage in art-based activities.

Melody Short, co-founder of the Richmond Night Market, says now more than ever it’s important to shop small.

"It's critical, you know, we love that we get to provide this offering to our small business community, low overhead in terms of investment, but an opportunity to really take advantage of selling their pieces," Short explained. "So when you come to the Richmond Night Market, when you shop with the artist, which is so important, you really are making an investment inside the local economy."

This month, the market has also teamed up with the VMFA, and they will be bringing their art mobile on-site.

The night of fun runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at the 17th Street Market location.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.