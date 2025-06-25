Salvation Army cooling center provides relief as Richmond temperatures soar

RICHMOND, Va. — The Salvation Army has activated its cooling center at 1900 Chamberlayne Avenue in Richmond as temperatures climb above 92 degrees. The center provides water, snacks and shelter to anyone seeking relief from the extreme heat.

"We are experiencing really, really hot weather right now, so we provide shelter programs with the two locations or so," Salvation Army Major Commander Christine Kim said.

The cooling center opens when the City of Richmond issues a notice that temperatures have exceeded 92 degrees, according to Kim.

Beyond daytime cooling services, the shelter remains open overnight for those experiencing homelessness, offering both a safe place to sleep and meals including breakfast and dinner.

Kim emphasized that regardless of weather conditions, the Salvation Army and its shelter remain committed to supporting the broader community.

Currently, the cooling center operates from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., though officials note these hours could be extended depending on conditions.



