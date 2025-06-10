Henrico Fire crews battle heavy house fire on Upham Drive

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Fire crews battled heavy fire at a home along Upham Drive in Henrico County early Tuesday morning.

"Units arrived on location within five minutes, and we found heavy fire throughout the structure, coming through the back side of the roof," said Captain Scott Akens.

Just after 4:30 a.m., the single-story home had flames and smoke coming through the roof.

"We did a defensive operation, started hitting it from the outside, then we transitioned to an interior fire attack," Akens explained. "And at the same time, we performed a search of the structure, looking for anybody."

Fortunately, no one was home at the time of the fire, according to Akens.

"We understand the house was vacant, being remodeled right now, so we're still trying to get in contact with the homeowners," said Akens.

This is the second Central Virginia house under construction to catch fire in the past month. The first happened in late May in Chesterfield when sawdust from a floor refinishing project led to a blaze.

The heat from Tuesday morning’s fire also took a toll on the 50 firefighters on scene.

"With all the firefighters, with all the gear we have on, it adds about an extra 80 pounds to the body, and then with the heat and humidity and also going up the hill to the structure, added extra stress to the firefighters," noted Akens.

With temperatures expected to rise later this week, Henrico Fire is prepared, and they want you to do the same.

"With all the extreme heat, whether you're inside or outside, please drink plenty water to stay hydrated, and if you feel yourself getting fatigued, sit down, relax in a cool environment and drink fluid."

Fire crews stayed on scene for several hours Tuesday morning putting out any hot spots.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

