Virginia mom worried about Trump's domestic policy law's impact on Medicaid

RICHMOND, Va. — Nearly five days after President Trump signed his domestic policy bill, some families of Virginians with special needs are worried about the law’s potential impact on their children.

"It already cost millions of dollars to take care of a loved one with special needs, and having Medicaid gives the caregivers assurance that that person will get good quality care, and they don't have to worry about their health," said Pam Mines, founder and executive director of the JP Jumpers Foundation started in honor of her autistic son JP.

Mines says JP has been on the waiting list for Medicaid services since he was four years old. He’s now 21.

"There are some people who are just getting Medicaid who have been waiting just as long as we have," she noted.

The new domestic policy plan includes nearly a trillion dollars in cuts to Medicaid, though the Trump administration and many Republicans say it will not take away services from people with disabilities.

In fact, the White House says their policy strengthens Medicaid for those who rely on it.

"This is a full circle thing," said Mines. "It's not just affecting the person who's actually getting the health care, but it's actually affecting those who are caring for them."

However, the new law does include stricter work requirements for some Medicaid recipients and requires states to check individuals' eligibility more frequently. Mines notes taking care of a loved one with special needs is a full time job for many parents, and she adds some of the work requirements can be daunting.

"Many of those parents who are benefiting from our services and what we do do not work because they're just not able to because their loved one requires that much care," explained Mines.

Mines is also worried the funding cuts could inevitably cause many programs for those with disabilities in the Commonwealth to be on the chopping block.

"The special needs community is so specific and diverse in the sense of, you know, what JP needs may not be what someone else needs, and a lot, a lot, a lot, a lot of people need it to live and to have a good quality of life," said Mines.

The 900 page bill now law also boosts security and ICR enforcement, as well as tax cuts for many Americans.

The Medicaid cuts will take effect at the end of 2026 and roll out over the next 10 years.

