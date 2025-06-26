She lost her son to a rare disease. Now she could lose the nonprofit started in his honor.

RICHMOND, Va. — A Richmond-area nonprofit that brings comfort to children in hospitals is now facing a crisis of its own.

Kellan's Legacy of Love has launched an emergency fundraiser after seeing donations drop.

Donna Reynolds founded Kellan’s Legacy of Love in 2021 after her 9-year-old son, Kellan, died from a rare mitochondrial disease.

Since then, she has been working to help raise awareness about the disease while also providing toys and gift cards to families with children receiving hospital care.

For the first time in four years, the organization is at risk of shutting down due to critically low funds.

"I've talked to other nonprofits," shared Reynolds. "They're facing some of the same things we are. We also donate toys to St. Mary's Hospital. They aren't getting the donations like they're used to. So it's not just us; it's not anything we are doing wrong. It's just the economy."

That’s why she has launched a 72-hour fundraiser. For every donation made, donors will have the chance to win one of several gift cards and donated items from restaurants and other businesses across Central Virginia.

Reynolds shared what it would mean to have to shut down the organization created in her son’s honor.

"This is how I deal with my grief," said Reynolds. "It's keeping my son's legacy alive. It brings in love and joy, just like he brought into the world, and I would hate to shut it down. It would break my heart, and it would break the heart of our board members and my family."

If you would like to make a donation, visit the organization's website. The raffle winners will be announced on the organization's Facebook page.

