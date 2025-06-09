Crime Insider sources: Man suffers life-threatening injury in Fairfield Court shooting

RICHMOND, Va. — A man was left with life-threatening injury after a shooting in Fairfield Court Monday morning, according to Crime Insider sources.

CBS 6 was on the scene just after 4 a.m. as police canvassed the neighborhood near the intersection of Phaup and Rosetta Streets.

Around 7:30 a.m. CBS 6 crews saw detectives placing crime scene markers as they continued to look for evidence of what led to the violence in this community.

This reported shooting comes less than a week after Richmond kicked off its annual Operation Safe Summer, which brings together multiple law enforcement agencies to target areas experiencing high rates of violence during the summer months.

Friday, Richmond Police told CBS 6 they'd already seen success in neighborhoods like Fairfield, where officers have executed at least 15 search warrants.

But Monday morning, neighbors woke up to another reminder of the trend the National Institutes of Health (NIH) says tends to rise when the weather heats up.

If you have any information about this reported shooting that could help police, contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

