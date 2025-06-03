Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Operation Safe Summer underway in Richmond: Free activities, gun safes available

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on June 3, 2025
Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on June 3, 2025
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. — A collaborative effort to suppress violent crime in Richmond this summer is a go.

Richmond Police will lead the effort by local, state, and federal law enforcement to suppress violent crime and increase public safety throughout the city.

The operation will continue through early September, focusing on areas known to be hotspots of gun violence.

In addition to increased law enforcement presence, the operation involves community groups offering resources to Richmond families, while the Department of Parks and Recreation is offering a variety of summer programs at low to no cost.

That includes the return of "Late Night Gym," which will begin this Friday and operate from 6 to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday evenings through Labor Day weekend at the Gill Center, Southside Community Center, and Bellemeade Community Center.

Richmond Police will also provide gun safes to any family that requests one. You can request a gun safe by calling (804) 516-0451.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone