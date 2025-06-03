Operation Safe Summer underway in Richmond: Free activities, gun safes available

RICHMOND, Va. — A collaborative effort to suppress violent crime in Richmond this summer is a go.

Richmond Police will lead the effort by local, state, and federal law enforcement to suppress violent crime and increase public safety throughout the city.

The operation will continue through early September, focusing on areas known to be hotspots of gun violence.

In addition to increased law enforcement presence, the operation involves community groups offering resources to Richmond families, while the Department of Parks and Recreation is offering a variety of summer programs at low to no cost.

That includes the return of "Late Night Gym," which will begin this Friday and operate from 6 to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday evenings through Labor Day weekend at the Gill Center, Southside Community Center, and Bellemeade Community Center.

Richmond Police will also provide gun safes to any family that requests one. You can request a gun safe by calling (804) 516-0451.

