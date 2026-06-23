RICHMOND, Va. -- Coinciding with its sale last week but months later than expected, Sports Backers Stadium is coming down. Demolition is underway on the track-and-field facility beside Richmond’s old and new baseball stadiums, clearing the way for the initial phase of the mixed-use Diamond District development that’s to add apartments, office and retail buildings, a hotel, and public roads and green space beside the newly opened CarMax Park. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
Sports Backers Stadium demolition begins in Richmond
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