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Sports Backers Stadium demolition begins in Richmond

CarMax Park and Sports Backers Stadium
Skyshots Photography
Site work for the first mixed-use phase is visible beside CarMax Park and Sports Backers Stadium. CarMax Park replaces The Diamond, also pictured, and anchors the larger Diamond District site. VCU’s Athletic Village across Hermitage Road also is visible.
CarMax Park and Sports Backers Stadium
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- Coinciding with its sale last week but months later than expected, Sports Backers Stadium is coming down. Demolition is underway on the track-and-field facility beside Richmond’s old and new baseball stadiums, clearing the way for the initial phase of the mixed-use Diamond District development that’s to add apartments, office and retail buildings, a hotel, and public roads and green space beside the newly opened CarMax Park. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

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