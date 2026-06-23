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$10,000 reward offered to help solve 2024 double murder on Nine Mile Road

Nine Mile Road Henrico County Highland Springs Homicide
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Nine Mile Road Henrico County Highland Springs Homicide
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HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The Richmond FBI and Henrico County Police are offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for a 2024 double murder.

On March 29, 2024, shortly after 5 a.m., 31-year-old Jemarlo Tisdale and 36-year-old Rufus Witcher were found dead inside a business in the 900 block of Nine Mile Road.

Investigators say multiple people were on the property at the time of the shooting and ran from the scene.

On April 1, 2024, a fire was purposefully set at the same address.

Anyone with information on the suspects involved could be eligible for a $10,000 reward. Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

Investigators plan to share more details on the case at a press conference Thursday.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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