Mother waits for justice in Henrico double murder tied to underground gambling: 'It hurts every day'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico detectives have had a person of interest in mind for some time in the March 2024 killings of Rufus Witcher and Jemarlo Tisdale, but no arrests have been made. Crime Insider sources say federal investigators may now get involved to bring fresh eyes and added resources to the case.

The two men were gunned down on March 29, 2024, inside what sources describe as an illegal gambling operation hidden in plain sight inside a home on Nine Mile Road in Henrico's East End.

Local News Virginia father killed playing dice inside Henrico business Jon Burkett

Rufus Witcher's mother, Diane Witcher, said the silence surrounding her son's death has been devastating.

Provided to WTVR Rufus Witcher

"It's on a standstill, you know, no one is talking," she said. "People were in that house, and they know what happened to my son."

Diane said the pain of losing her only son has not faded.

"It's hard living without him," she said. "Like I said, he's always been with me, always been by my side. It breaks my heart. It hurts every day. I cry, I cry, I cry, I cry every day."

With Mother's Day approaching, Diane said it is hard to celebrate while the case remains unsolved.

"It hurts the most that he's out here walking free, he gets to be with his family, his loved ones, while we sit here suffering every day, every day. It's not fair," she said.

Diane said the way her son was killed has stayed with her.

"The way my child was shot, like he was an animal, it bothers me. He didn't deserve that," she said.

Questions remain about what motivated the killings — whether robbery, a dispute over winnings, or something else connected to the gambling operation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or text a tip using the P3 app.



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