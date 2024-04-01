Watch Now
Police identify victims found in Henrico business

Nine Mile Road Henrico County Highland Springs Homicide
WTVR
Posted at 3:09 PM, Apr 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-01 15:10:20-04

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The bodies of two men who were found dead in a Henrico business Friday morning have been identified.

The victims, 31-year-old Jermarlo Tisdale of Richmond and 36-year-old Rufus Witcher of Henrico County were not related to each other, according to the Henrico Police Department.

The circumstances of the shooting that led to their deaths are still under investigation.

Police ask if you have any video surveillance or information relating to the shooting, that you should contact Det. Breeden at (804) 501-5000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

