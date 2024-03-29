Watch Now
Virginia father killed playing dice in Henrico business, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett

Two males were found dead in a Henrico building Friday morning, according to Henrico Police. Henrico Police remain at the crime scene along the 900 block of Nine Mile Road collecting evidence.
Posted at 4:46 PM, Mar 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-29 16:46:28-04

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A father of four was one of two men killed Friday in Henrico over a game of dice, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Police have not yet released the victims' names.

Henrico Police were called to a business along the 900 block of Nine Mile Road, at about 5 a.m., after someone heard gunshots and called police.

"Once on scene, officers entered the business where two males were found deceased," a Henrico Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "Detectives within the Criminal Investigations Section are working to identify the two victims and notify next of kin. Members of this unit will be on scene over the next few hours collecting evidence to assist with the investigation."

A Henrico Police spokesperson indicated detectives were still in the early stages of a double homicide investigation.

Nine Mile Road Henrico County Highland Springs Homicide

"If there is any surveillance cameras or even just nearby businesses, homes, and whatnot our detectives will go and request that type of footage," Henrico Police spokesperson Karina Bolter said. "We're asking any community members who may have anything to go ahead and send it our way."

A neighbor told CBS 6 reporter Brendan King that cars for sale are stored on the property near North Airport Drive where the deceased were found.

More than a dozen family members and friends of the victims stood across the street from the crime scene as officers investigated. Most had tears in their eyes and were seen hugging each other.

Police asked anyone with information to call 804-501-5000.

This is a developing story. If you have information to share, email the CBS 6 Newsroom.

