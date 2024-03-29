Henrico County police investigating following two people being found dead

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police in Henrico County are now investigating after finding 2 people dead inside of a structure along Nine Mile Road Friday morning.

Henrico Police tell CBS 6 that they were called to the 900 block of Nine Mile Road at around 5:02 a.m. for a reported firearm violation. Once on scene officers reportedly found two people dead inside the building.

Police haven't given any indication who the victims are. But officers are expected to be at the scene for several hours which could impact traffic.

