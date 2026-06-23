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Man suffers life-threatening injuries in South Richmond shooting, police say

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on June 23, 2026
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RICHMOND, Va. — A man was shot in South Richmond Tuesday, according to police.

Officers were called to the 4000 block of Midlothian Turnpike, which is the Belt Atlantic complex, just after noon, police said.

First responders found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett that the man was shot in his stomach.

The man was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with more information about the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers by calling 804-780-1000 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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