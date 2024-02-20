Associated Press honors WTVR CBS 6 with 14 Associated Press Broadcasters Awards

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Associated Press honored WTVR CBS 6 in Richmond, Virginia, with 14 Associated Press Broadcasters Awards (VAPB) for the 2023 coverage year.
Judges evaluated more than 600 entries from nearly 40 news organizations in Virginia and West Virginia to determine the first and second-place winners in multiple categories. First-place winners will be announced at the VAPB Awards Luncheon on Saturday, March 23, 2024.
The list below includes winners from WTVR CBS 6:
Best Light Feature
Joi Fultz and Brad Wilson, WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA, "Gifted Hands"
GeNienne Samuels and Brad Wilson, WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA, "Sam's Purpose: Make Every Breath Count"
Best Reporter
Elizabeth Holmes, WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA
Best Specialty Reporting
GeNienne Samuels, WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA, "Medical Reporting."
Best Feature Photography
Enza Marcy and Greg McQuade, WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA, "Smith Point Sea Rescue: They Wouldn't Have Survived"
Joe Valdez and Greg McQuade, WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA, "Lee Harvey Oswald's Ride: It Is an Eerie Connection."
Best Multi-Platform Story
Scott Wise, Nick Dutton, Imani Clement, Michael Martin, Taylor O'Bier, and Caroline Kealy WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA
Best Website
Scott Wise, Nick Dutton, Imani Clement, Michael Martin, Taylor O'Bier, and Caroline Kealy WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA
Best News Promo
Brandy Brown and David Stotts, WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA
Best Station Promo
David Stotts, Brandy Brown, and Enzo Domingo, WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA
Best Newscast
Sarah Mickle, Jennifer Carr, and Robert Hughes, WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA
Best Weathercast
Zach Daniel, Mike Stone and Chris Munnings, WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA, "Zach at the Floodwall"
Best TV Sports Anchor
Lane Casadonte, WTVR-TV
Best Old Dominion Heritage
Greg McQuade and Curtis Akers, WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA, "I Have a Story Secretariat: It Was Thrilling to Watch Perfection."
