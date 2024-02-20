Associated Press honors WTVR CBS 6 with 14 Associated Press Broadcasters Awards

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Associated Press honored WTVR CBS 6 in Richmond, Virginia, with 14 Associated Press Broadcasters Awards (VAPB) for the 2023 coverage year.

Judges evaluated more than 600 entries from nearly 40 news organizations in Virginia and West Virginia to determine the first and second-place winners in multiple categories. First-place winners will be announced at the VAPB Awards Luncheon on Saturday, March 23, 2024.

The list below includes winners from WTVR CBS 6:

Best Light Feature

Joi Fultz and Brad Wilson, WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA, "Gifted Hands"

His name is Gifted Hands and he's inspiring the world through his music

GeNienne Samuels and Brad Wilson, WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA, "Sam's Purpose: Make Every Breath Count"

The many ways he says thank you to the strangers who saved his life

Best Reporter

Elizabeth Holmes, WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA

Best Specialty Reporting

GeNienne Samuels, WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA, "Medical Reporting."

Best Feature Photography

Enza Marcy and Greg McQuade, WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA, "Smith Point Sea Rescue: They Wouldn't Have Survived"

Joe Valdez and Greg McQuade, WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA, "Lee Harvey Oswald's Ride: It Is an Eerie Connection."

Why Lee Harvey Oswald's car is parked in suburban Virginia

Best Multi-Platform Story

Scott Wise, Nick Dutton, Imani Clement, Michael Martin, Taylor O'Bier, and Caroline Kealy WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA

Best Website

Scott Wise, Nick Dutton, Imani Clement, Michael Martin, Taylor O'Bier, and Caroline Kealy WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA

Best News Promo

Brandy Brown and David Stotts, WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA

Best Station Promo

David Stotts, Brandy Brown, and Enzo Domingo, WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA

Best Newscast

Sarah Mickle, Jennifer Carr, and Robert Hughes, WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA

Best Weathercast

Zach Daniel, Mike Stone and Chris Munnings, WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA, "Zach at the Floodwall"

Best TV Sports Anchor

Lane Casadonte, WTVR-TV

Best Old Dominion Heritage

Greg McQuade and Curtis Akers, WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA, "I Have a Story Secretariat: It Was Thrilling to Watch Perfection."

How Secretariat changed the life of this Virginia woman

