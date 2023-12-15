Why Lee Harvey Oswald's car is parked in Chesterfield County, Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- Frank Badalsan’s hobby is all-consuming. The retiree collects anything and everything related to one of America’s most painful periods — the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. The November 22, 1963, national tragedy has riveted Badalsan for nearly 50 years.

"It was a sad day. A terrifically sad day,” Badalsan said. "It is a simple murder case but there is a lot of evidence."

As we move farther from the Kennedy assassination, Badalson’s passion for the subject draws him closer with each passing anniversary.

“New information is still coming out,” Badalson said.

When the crime of the century first gripped the former Chesterfield Police Officer in 1976 he was convinced Lee Harvey Oswald did not act alone.

"There is a lot of misinformation out there," Badalson said. "I was a hardcore conspiracy theorist. I believed in all of it. I believed the Warren Commission people were lying."

But after pouring over the mountain of evidence. Badalson reversed course.

"There are about 30 or 40 different theories that these conspiracy people have about what happened. And in the real world there is only one way,” he said. “It's just that simple.”

Since dedicating his life to the subject the former lawman befriended JFK’s secret service agents. Many of whom were in Dallas that dark day.

Badalson, 69, who grew up in Northern Virginia is always looking to add to his library and collection of Kennedy artifacts.

He even owns a rifle from 1940 just like the one Oswald used.

“I have the exact same sling that he had on it. The scope. The mount. I did my best to make it as authentic as possible,” he said. “Oh, he did it. There is no question.”

But the historian said his most prized possession doesn’t fit on a shelf — a 1955 Chevy Bel Air 4-door station wagon.

This rusting relic hides a sinister past.

"This vehicle, on more than one occasion, transported the gun that killed President Kennedy," Badalson said.

Lee Harvey Oswald learned to drive in this very vehicle just weeks before the assassination.

“He drove this car during October and November of 1963,” Badalson said. “The steering wheel is the original wheel. This is the very wheel that Lee Harvey Oswald grasped.”

The wagon was once owned by Ruth Paine who was a friend of Oswald and his wife Marina.

“Keeping in mind that in those initial hours, Ruth Paine was a suspect,” Badalson said.

In 2015, Badalson purchased the car from the former neighbors of Ms. Paine who bought and garaged the Bel Air for nearly 50 years.

“Well, there is no question that it is an eerie connection. However a valuable connection to me,” Badalson said.

Aside from a paint job, the car has changed little since 1963.

“The seats being the original seats they sat in. The steering wheel. The ignition switch. The glass you’re looking out of. All original to the day,” Badalson said.

Badalson said the nearly 70-year-old wagon with its checkered past generates a wide range of emotions.

“Everyone wants to know the story,” Badalson said. “Some people just want to come and look at it. Some will sit in it. Some will not sit in it because they say it is creepy.”

Recently, Frank Badelson and his friend Ruth Paine traveled to Dallas to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the assassination and remember the fallen president.

”Being in Dealey Plaza on the 22nd brought it all full circle for me. It is something I’ve always wanted to do. To be there with Ruth Paine made it all that more special,” Badalson said.

Frank Badalson taking his hobby to another level of learning. Fueled by an inner drive to safeguard the past on four wheels.

“It has to give you the sense that it is a meaningful, tangible part of that awful day,” Badalson said.

All while honoring the memory of a fallen president.

“I think it is an important piece of history. I’m going to preserve it as best as I can as long as I have it,” Badalson said. "For me, it brings me closer to the event."

If you would like to see the 1955 Bel Air that Lee Harvey Oswald drove, it is on display at Hancock’s Automotive at 7501 Iron Bridge Road in Chesterfield.

