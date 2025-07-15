A great-grandmother in need, pet surrender rates rising, and dangerous city trees: CBS 6 News Weekly Recap

This is the CBS 6 News Weekly Recap, a roundup of stories and voices from the Richmond region last week.

Social Spotlight: Voices of Richmond

“It only takes two to have a meeting,” said Matt Wild.

He and Aspen DeRosa are the co-founders of Riffs and Recovery, a discussion-based sobriety support meeting group and organization, specifically for Richmond musicians and music lovers.

“You can enjoy going to shows or work in shows or play in bands that is interested in recovery in any capacity, so that could be alcohol recovery or specific drugs of choice," Wild said. "We're really open to anybody, if you're not sober or don't think you need to be sober."

Click here to watch this video on Instagram.

Click here to read the story and watch the news segment about Riffs and Recovery.

Story and visuals by Myles Black.

"I am overwhelmed with all the love."

Virginia great-grandmother seeks help after $10,000 AC repair quote during heat wave

A Caroline County great-grandmother caring for her young great-grandsons will soon have relief from the summer heat after community members and businesses stepped up to help following our report on her situation.

Less than a day after her story aired on CBS 6 News, the community responded with donations and a free AC system installation. Thank you!

Click here to keep reading on WTVR.com.

Story by Joi Fultz. Visuals by Tyler Britt.

"It is a very isolating issue."

Police chief calls out 'disturbing' Richmond crime trend

Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards said his department has dealt with 56 domestic violence calls in the first six months of 2025, which is 24% over the average of the last seven years at the same point in time (46).

Click here to keep reading on WTVR.com.

Story by Cameron Thompson.

More nursing home investigations from CBS 6

Local News In-Depth Investigations: Voices from Virginia Nursing Homes Melissa Hipolit

"It’s madness."

Pet surrender requests overwhelm Richmond’s shelter: ‘It’s madness’

Surrender requests have surged to nearly 20 per day while adoption rates continue to plummet, according to Richmond Animal Care and Control Director Christie Chipps-Peters.

“We thought we hit the end of the COVID folks who got dogs dumping them. But this is something like we've never seen before, and we are not unique to what is happening,” Chipps-Peters explained. “It's happening literally every single day here, and it's madness.”

Click here to keep reading on WTVR.com.

Click on the post below to see what the CBS 6 community had to say.

Story and visuals by Brendan King.

"This is a destination-type place."

Phil Martelli Jr. finds perfect fit leading VCU basketball program

New VCU basketball head coach Phil Martelli Jr. is quickly learning what it means to be part of the Rams program just months into his tenure.

Martelli sat down with CBS 6 Sports Director Lane Casadonte to discuss his time with the team so far, his previous ties to VCU, and what he would change about the college game. Click here to keep reading on WTVR.com.

Story by Lane Casadonte. Visuals by Curtis Akers.

"It feels like every time a storm comes through, the city has just decided to play Russian roulette with our safety."

Neighbors worry Richmond is playing 'Russian roulette' after city tree falls on home

Residents in Richmond's Rosedale neighborhood have been expressing concern about the safety of city-owned trees after one fell on a house earlier this month.

While no one was injured in the incident, neighbors fear it's only a matter of time before someone gets hurt or killed. Click here to keep reading on WTVR.com.

Richmond officials weigh in on the safety of city-owned trees

CBS 6 spoke to Richmond’s Public Works Director Bobby Vincent about the trees days later. Click here to read more.

The next day, the city announced it would conduct an extensive review of the neighborhood's trees. Following the review, a contractor will immediately remove or perform necessary maintenance on trees deemed damaged or failing.

Story by Melissa Hipolit.

Questions or comments? You can reach the authors of this newsletter at web@wtvr.com.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube