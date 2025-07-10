Police chief calls out 'disturbing' Richmond crime trend

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards expressed concern over a significant rise in domestic violence cases during his recent update on the city's 2025 crime trends.

"We saw a disturbing trend this year," he said during his crime briefing Thursday.

Domestic violence calls to police have jumped to 56 so far this year, well above the average of 45, according to mid-year crime statistics.

Edwards warned that these numbers likely don't capture the full scope of the problem. He specifically pointed to a 34% decrease in domestic violence calls from the predominantly Hispanic Southwood neighborhood during the first six months of the year, which he believes may be linked to ongoing federal immigration enforcement actions.

"I'm sure there are women who are being abused in Southwood who are not calling the Richmond Police Department and that concerns me greatly," Edwards said.

The YWCA has also seen increased demand for domestic violence support services.

Shawntee Winn, Senior Director of Domestic and Sexual Violence Services at the organization, reported a 6% rise in calls to their 24-hour hot line from fiscal year 2024 to 2025.

"It's been a lot of work with helping women and families," Winn said. "It is a very isolating issue for folks and it is so critical for folks to know that this support is out here."

City officials are discussing the creation of a Family Justice Center to better coordinate resources for survivors of domestic violence.

"That, in turn, will hopefully help her be willing to testify, if necessary, in court against the abuser, and that way we can get justice for her and her family and the community," Richmond Commonwealth's Attorney Colette McEachin said.

Winn noted that discussions about the center, which would involve businesses, nonprofits, and government agencies, are in the early stages. The planning process will include seeking community input.

Anyone who believes they need help is encouraged to call the YWCA's 24-hour hotline at 804-612-6126.



