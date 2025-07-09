Virginia great-grandmother seeks help after $10,000 AC repair quote during heat wave

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. — Victoria Dickerson and her two great-grandsons have been living without air conditioning for weeks as temperatures soar in their Caroline County home.

"It's been a challenge," Dickerson said. "But we've been getting through it every day."

The central air conditioning system in her home stopped working at the beginning of summer, creating uncomfortable conditions.

"It's like an oven," Dickerson said. "I can't think in here, I don't want to cook in here because of the heat."

Dickerson is the sole caretaker for her two great-grandsons, ages 3 and 4, and has been trying to find ways to keep them cool.

"Every day we've been going to the pool, because we hot in this house," she said.

The heat has disrupted their normal routine and sleeping arrangements.

"I make a pad on the floor to sleep beside them so I can stay cool too, and that's how we've been making it," Dickerson said.

When the HVAC company she's used for the past 8 years examined her system after multiple service calls, they declined to make repairs. Instead, they quoted nearly $10,000 for a complete system replacement.

Seeking a second opinion, Dickerson contacted another HVAC company. They identified leaks partially caused by the improper closure of the unit's top. While repairs were possible, the cost would still approach $5,000.

"I don't have $10,000 to give them like that," Dickerson said.

With limited income, she's been using a portable air conditioner as a temporary solution.

"I got that AC unit from Lowe's. It's been helping just a little," she said.

Dickerson hopes her original service company might work with her on payment options, as she can't continue living in these conditions.

"I know we can't live like this, but I don't have know choice right now," Dickerson said. "Can I get a payment plan or something? I'm not looking for your handout."

Her determination to find a solution stems from her commitment to her great-grandchildren.

"I don't know how long I'm going to have here, but I have to take care of them right now and that's my focus," Dickerson said.

If you or someone you know would like to assist Mrs. Dickerson, email reporter Joi Fultz at Joi.Fultz@WTVR.com.



