Great-grandmother receives free AC system after community responds to CBS 6 story

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. — A Caroline County great-grandmother caring for her young great-grandsons will soon have relief from the summer heat after community members and businesses stepped up to help following our report on her situation.

Victoria Dickerson, who is raising her 3- and 4-year-old great-grandsons by herself, had been without air conditioning for weeks after her home's system failed. She reached out to CBS 6 after receiving a quote of nearly $10,000 for a new system, an amount she couldn't afford.

After we shared her story, the community response was overwhelming.

Numerous companies offered to install a new system at no cost, while many individuals made donations to help.

HVAC company F.H. Furr installed the brand-new air conditioning system at Dickerson's home free of charge on Thursday.

"I am overwhelmed with all the love so many have sent my way and can't say thank you enough," Dickerson said. "This is nothing short of a blessing and will be a huge help to me and my great-grandsons."

Since the new AC system is being donated, Dickerson wants donors to know they can request refunds of their contributions through GoFundMe.

