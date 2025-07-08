Richmond to assess large willow oak trees after two fall during storm

RICHMOND, Va. — The City of Richmond will conduct an extensive review of large city-owned willow oak trees in a Northside neighborhood after two trees fell during a storm last week and landed on homes.

The assessment comes after residents raised serious concerns about the safety of these trees, which they say are too large for the narrow strips of land where they were planted.

Watch: Richmond’s head of public works responds to neighbors’ safety concerns about city-owned trees

Richmond officials weigh in on the safety of city-owned trees

Grady Hart, president of the Rosedale Civic Association, said the trees pose a danger to residents due to their size and location.

"The trees are too large for the narrow piece of land between the sidewalk and the road where they were planted," Hart said.

Hart reported personally witnessing at least four trees fall in the area over the past five years and said his repeated contacts with city officials about these concerns have yielded little response.

According to meeting notes provided by the city, storm-damaged trees in Rosedale will be pruned by a contractor starting early next week.

The city acknowledged the need for an extensive assessment of the mature trees in the area and stated that following the review, a contractor will immediately remove or perform necessary maintenance on trees deemed damaged or failing.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.