Dave Matthews Band returns to Richmond for two sold out shows at new Allianz Amphitheater

RICHMOND, Va. — Dave Matthews Band is making a return to Richmond this week, performing two sold-out shows at the new Allianz Amphitheater nearly three decades after last playing in the city.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band, which got their start in Charlottesville, Virginia in the early 1990s, once played weekly shows in Richmond at the Flood Zone in Shockoe Bottom.

Tickets for both shows at the 7,500-capacity venue sold out quickly. Tickets on the secondary market were selling between $240 and $1,100 a few hours before showtime.

The high attendance is expected to significantly impact traffic in the area over the next two days.

Several streets surrounding the venue are closed, including:

Tredegar Street

Brown's Island Way

Fifth Street

Tredegar parking lot

Belle Isle parking lot

These closures began Tuesday morning and will remain in effect until midnight Wednesday. City officials say the closures are necessary for equipment loading and general security.

"For public safety and crowd control, on Amphitheatre concert days the Richmond Police Department closes Brown’s Island Way at S. 2nd Street and Tredegar Street and closes Tredegar Street between 5th and Brown’s Island Way, to vehicular traffic. This closure with the addition of closing the Tredegar Street parking lot helps ensure effective traffic and crowd management by providing organized staging zones, designated parking for staff and volunteers, and safe pedestrian access," a city spokesperson told CBS 6 in a statement. "The City has entered into a paid, month-to-month trial lease agreement with Allianz Amphitheater/ Live Nation, granting use of the 60 parking spaces in the Belle Isle parking lot on select specific days and times to support event operations. This parking lot closure is a similar model used for RiverRock and Folk festival. The Tredegar Street Belle Isle parking lot is partially owned by the City of Richmond and Venture Richmond. Venture Richmond has also approved the use of their section of the parking lot for this endeavor."

Venue officials recommend arriving as early as possible to find parking, whether on the street or in a local parking deck, and allowing plenty of time to walk to the amphitheater.

Concertgoers should also note venue policies: only factory-sealed water bottles are allowed, and while blankets and towels are permitted in the grassy area, personal lawn chairs are not (though chairs can be rented inside).

For weather-related updates or changes to the shows, ticket holders can check Allianz Amphitheater's social media pages, their email, or opt in for text updates by texting "DMB 1" for the July 15 show or "DMB 2" for the July 16 show to 804-889-2307.

