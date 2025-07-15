Firefighter arrested on multiple child pornography charges after year-long investigation

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — A Mechanicsville man, who works as a Henrico firefighter, faces multiple felony charges related to child pornography following an investigation that began last year.

Brian Godfrey Martin, 43, was arrested on July 15, 2025, after investigators with the Hanover County Sheriff's Office identified him as a suspect.

Martin has been employed by Henrico since September 2012 and most recently was assigned to Short Pump Fire Station 19, according to the Henrico Fire Deparment.

"The Henrico County Division of Fire is aware of charges filed this afternoon by the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office against Master Firefighter Brian G. Martin," Henrico Fire Chief Jackson Baynard said in a statement to CBS 6. "Due to the nature of the charges against him, Mr. Martin has been suspended without pay, effective immediately. In addition, the Division of Fire’s Professional Standards unit will conduct an independent investigation into matters associated with Mr. Martin’s employment."

The investigation began in July 2024 when authorities received a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force about possible possession of child pornography by someone living in Hanover County.

Martin was transported to Pamunkey Regional Jail and charged with one count of possession of child pornography, seven counts of possession of child pornography second or subsequent offense, one count of distribution of child pornography, and two counts of distribution of child pornography second or subsequent offense. All charges are felonies. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.