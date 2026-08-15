Final Score Friday 2026 Preview: Collegiate Cougars

2025 record: 4-5

Season result: Missed playoffs

Head coach: Collin McConaghy, 4th season (11-17)

Starters returning: 12

Of Note: McConaghy, the former standout linebacker for the Richmond Spiders, is nearing 20 years of coaching with the Cougar program. The Cougars won their first three last year but dropped five of their last six and are still looking for their first playoff appearance in nearly a decade. Collegiate played several underclassmen last year, and many of those contributors return, including QB1 Sam Setter and several of his receivers. The defensive front is young but "more athletic," according to McConaghy.