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Final Score Friday 2026 Preview: Hermitage Panthers

Final Score Friday 2026 Preview: Hermitage Panthers
Final Score Friday 2026 Preview: Hermitage Panthers
Posted

2025 record: 10-3

Playoff result: def. Midlothian 26-14, def. PH-Roanoke 28-25, lost to Highland Springs 21-13

Head coach: Timothy Jean-Pierre, 6th season (37-21)

Starters returning: 16

Of Note: Jean-Pierre led the Panthers to their first 10-win season since 2017 and a regional final appearance and returns a healthy portion of starters and contributors. Those who graduated (Ben Yeanay, Andre Clark Jr. and Avery Curtis) did a lot of heavy lifting, especially Yeanay, who was a three-year starter at QB1. Into that role steps Miles Brooks, son of former UVA standout and NFL QB Aaron Brooks, who was ready last year, but Yeanay's play kept him as backup. Miles' brother Tyson and Jahson Allums will also be key contributors on offense. The Panthers will face Trinity Episcopal for the first time ever in week 3.



Don't miss Central Virginia's most honored local high school football show starting Friday, Aug. 28 at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6 and on the CBS 6 Streaming App.
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CBS 6 is Your Voice for Local Sports. Count on Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson for the most honored and experienced local TV sports coverage in town. Don't miss Final Score Friday each week at 11:15 p.m. right after CBS 6 News at 11 p.m.

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