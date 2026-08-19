Colonial Heights council advances sports tourism complex proposal for former landfill site

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va—- Colonial Heights City Council voted 6-1 Tuesday to move forward with considering an agreement with a developer proposing a $150 million to $180 million sports tourism complex on a long-vacant former landfill site.

SINA Hospitality owner and CEO Ravi Patel is behind the proposal, which would transform a 35-acre site that has sat empty for more than two decades into a sports and hospitality destination. The project would include a 130-room SpringHill Suites by Marriott, a Mellow Mushroom restaurant, and six multi-use athletic fields for soccer, lacrosse, field hockey, and baseball.

City Manager Doug Smith estimated the complex could generate about $1.5 million in annual tax revenue through real estate, meals, and hotel occupancy taxes, calling it "a transformational opportunity for the city." Smith noted the city has received nothing from the property while it has sat idle.

Part of what has kept the site vacant is its history as a former landfill. Environmental cleanup is expected to cost an estimated $5 million — a risk most developers have been unwilling to take. Patel said he is willing to take it on.

"I think this city needs something like that. You think about the adjacent localities and they have sports tourism — these guys don't," Patel said.

Patel said the city stands to benefit significantly if the project moves forward.

"The city will get the meals taxes and the real estate taxes and occupancy taxes," Patel said.

Despite the council's vote, dozens of residents took to the podium with concerns about planning, transparency, and long-term costs.

"We need to think, we need to plan. You don't need to cause us the residents of the city traffic congestion," one resident said.

"I think sports revenue is a great thing for us, I just think there's need to be a little bit better planning. We've been talking about this for a year and citizens are just finding out about it," another resident said.

"How will a sports complex upkeep be paid for? Taxes. One thing I have found city council to be good at is raising taxes. My concern is what's next?" a third resident said.

Patel was not present at Tuesday's meeting. If the project is ultimately approved, officials say it would be at least four to five years before the complex is complete.