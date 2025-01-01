Kelsey Jones

Kelsey Jones joined WTVR in December 2025 as a multi-media journalist. She previously reported at WTKR in Hampton Roads and a Chantilly Bureau reporter for WDVM25 in Hagerstown, Maryland.

Jones graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond where she gained experience reporting, editing, and anchoring for VCU InSight that aired on Richmond's local PBS station.

She spent four years in Richmond earning her bachelor’s degree in Mass Communications with a minor in African American History. Go Rams!

Her favorite stories are people within their communities giving back to people in need, along with working with school systems.

Kelsey is an active member of the National Association of Black Journalists. When she’s not working, she loves to spend time with her family/friends, travel, brunch and mentoring.

Kelsey has always been passionate about helping people. She is thrilled to make new connections in her community and to tell your stories. She is active on social media, send her an email and check her out on Facebook, and Instagram!