Thousands brave frigid cold to witness Buddhist monks' peace walk through Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Thousands of people braved frigid temperatures Sunday to line Route 1 in Chesterfield County, waiting hours to witness Buddhist monks on the 99th day of their 120-day walk from Texas to the nation's capital.

Jessi Croft and her family were among those who waited in the cold to witness the historic moment and show support for the monks' Walk for Peace.

"I had to be out here to really support them and be with my community and show them that just doing it from social media isn't enough. Sometimes you have to be able to come out and actually support," Croft said.

From the youngest to the oldest community members, supporters stood proud along Chesterfield's streets to show their appreciation for the monks' message.

"Them coming through the area, it was a great opportunity to show my kid what the importance of this message is," said Kristin Zihrel.

The walk aims to raise awareness of peace, compassion and non-violence, according to organizers. Many supporters held signs saying "Walk for Peace" and "Practice Peace in a World Full of Chaos."

Among those bringing signs, flowers and heat warmers to support the monks was 12-year-old Abby Croft, who hand-crafted bracelets for the walkers.

"I thought maybe something they could wear on their wrist and just look down and remember that this moment, even a kid like me can come out and possibly change the world," Abby said.

When the monks finally appeared, supporters became emotional and excited.

"Oh my goodness, that was awesome. That was awesome," one supporter said.

"This is my second day. I went from Petersburg to here to see this," another supporter said.

The monks are on their fifth day in Virginia and will spend Sunday night in Chesterfield. The group will continue their journey up Route 1 and is scheduled to walk to Richmond on Monday and Ashland on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Hanover County Sheriff's Office. (Visit the Live Map to track their daily route.)

"If they can do it, why can't we all come together for peace," Croft said.

For more information on the Walk for Peace, visit their Facebook page or website.

