32 years after deadly Tri-Cities tornado, survivors say the fear never fully goes away

PETERSBURG, Va. — For many living in the Tri-Cities, hearing there is a threat of severe weather takes on new meaning when the word tornado is added.

Thirty-two years may have passed since a massive tornado struck the area, but for some who lived through that destructive day, time has not eased the fear.

On August 6, 1993, a tornado scarred the earth with a trail of destruction from Old Towne Petersburg into Colonial Heights, then Prince George and Hopewell. Three people were killed when the tornado hit the Colonial Heights Walmart, and one person was killed in Prince George County.

"The Tri-Cities takes Tornado Watches and Warnings very seriously," Colonial Heights Police Chief Billy Anspach said.

Errick Hayes was in the Tri-Cities when the tornado hit.

August 6 was supposed to be a special day for him as he was set to get out of the military the same day the tornado struck.

He still remembers driving off post and seeing the destruction.

"First time I've ever seen anything like that and I've been all over the world," Hayes said.

To this day, he says he is still impacted when there is a tornado threat.

"I worry about it. And then I worry about the trees around my house, it's got me worried right now," Hayes said.

Petersburg Fire Chief Wayne Hoover was working that day 32 years ago.

"I was driving Engine 2," Hoover said. "I distinctly remember seeing a lot of chaos. I can still remember to this day, the strong strong smell of Natural Gas due to busted mains and stuff like that."

Hoover spent Monday preparing for potential storms.

Bubby Bish was with Southside Virginia Emergency Crew that day.

"We saw destruction in our city," Bish said.

Bish also remembers how first responders worked together.

"The Petersburg Police Department, they're law enforcement officers but they did a terrific job that day. They got together and helped move patients, moved debris, it was just amazing how well everyone worked together," Bish said.

"Immediately you just have a flashback of what happened. It will never go away, it won't," Bish said.

While many who lived through that day still struggle with storms, good did come out of it. Among the biggest developments was a two-way radio system that allows departments in Central Virginia to easily communicate with each other during national disasters.



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