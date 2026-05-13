Hanover custodian recognized for saving choking student's life

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — The Hanover County School Board recognized a custodian Tuesday night after she saved the life of a choking student.

A social media post says Michelle Green, head custodian at Ashland Elementary School, jumped into action on Monday, March 2, when a student started choking.

Green performed the Heimlich maneuver and was able to dislodge the food.

"In a moment that required courage and decisive action, Ms. Green stepped forward and made a life-saving difference," the school system wrote. "We are deeply grateful for Ms. Green’s heroism and proud to recognize her as an outstanding member of our school community."

Green earned a standing ovation at Tuesday's school board meeting.

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