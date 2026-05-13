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Timber Pizza opening pizzeria in Richmond’s Northside

Timber Pizza
Richmond BizSense
Timber Pizza’s new building is currently under construction on MacArthur Avenue.
Timber Pizza
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RICHMOND, Va. -- Northside is set to get a new pizzeria as a mobile piemaker is adding a stationary spot in the city. Timber Pizza has signed on to open a location at 4029 MacArthur Ave., an under-construction retail building along Bellevue’s main commercial drag.

Based out of D.C., Timber is a small but growing chain with nine locations throughout the DMV and Carolinas. The brand has been in Richmond since 2022 via a tiled, wood-fired pizza oven trailer that local franchisee Kevin Church take to events like Music at Maymont, the Folk Festival and River Rock. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

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