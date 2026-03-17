How did Central Virginia dodge forecasted tornadoes? Zach Daniel explains.

RICHMOND, Va. — Although widespread wind damage and power outages were reported Monday night, the atmospheric conditions needed to produce tornadoes failed to come together despite forecasters placing the region under a high-risk alert.

CBS 6 Chief Meteorologist Zach Daniel said forecasters had expected two rounds of severe weather — one earlier in the day and a second with a line of storms moving in at night. The evening line did arrive as predicted, but the tornadoes many feared never developed.

Today's Forecast Storms exit to the east, staying windy The Weather Authority

"All of the data pointed towards a day where we would have tornadoes," Daniel said. "We'd have two episodes, one during the earlier part of the day and then a line moving in tonight."

Daniel explained that two key ingredients are required for tornado formation: rising motion driven by heat and humidity, and wind shear. While wind shear conditions were exceptionally strong, the heat and humidity needed to fuel storm development fell far short.

"The wind shear was a 10 out of 10 around here, but the rising motion part, the heat and humidity, it was only like a four, so it was very, very marginal," Daniel said.

Morning showers further complicated the setup. Daniel said the atmosphere partially recovered after those early showers, but not enough to generate the storms that would have tapped into the powerful wind shear already in place.

"The wind shear just didn't have anything to work with. It was there, but just no storms developed until tonight when the front came through, that gave us the lift," Daniel said.

The Storm Prediction Center, a top severe weather authority, had placed the region at a level 4 risk — a designation that reflects a significant threat of violent weather.

Despite the tornadoes not materializing, the evening was not without impact. A tornado warning was issued, and reports of damage emerged — though officials had not yet confirmed whether a tornado actually touched down. Daniel said the damage appeared consistent with straight-line winds rather than a tornado.

Daniel, who previously tracked tornadoes and storms in Oklahoma, said outcomes like this, while unusual for high-end severe weather setups, are not unheard of.

"There were some days, even there in Oklahoma City, that we ended up with full sunshine on days that we're supposed to have big tornadoes," Daniel said. "It happens."

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