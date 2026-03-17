78,000+ without power across Virginia amid severe storms

RICHMOND, Va. — Over 78,000 people are without power as of about 9 p.m. as a line of severe thunderstorms move through the region.

Today's Forecast Tornado Warnings expire: Virginia storms cause power outages and tree damage The Weather Authority

Winds with speeds up to 60 mph affected areas from Mechanicsville to North Carolina Monday evening. Significant wind damage was noted in Goochland, Short Pump, and the Nottoway area, with the airport experiencing strong gusts and rain. Multiple trees were down in Goochland County, with additional damage in Short Pump and Cumberland County. Power lines were also affected in Nottoway County.

You can view or report outages in Virginia here.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube