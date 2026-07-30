Suspect wanted in killing of 2 VDOT contractors on Route 1 in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — US Marshals and Virginia State Police are searching for a woman accused of killing two VDOT contractors near Route 288 in Chesterfield County last week.

Dennikia Boyce, 37, is wanted on a murder charge in connection with the shooting deaths of Rai'Shon Eugene Delarge, 30, and Philip Avery Wilson, 34, both of Emporia.

Police describe Boyce as a Black woman, about 5'6", weighing about 160 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Virginia State Police Dennikia Boyce

Chesterfield County 2 VDOT contractors killed in shooting along Route 1, Virginia State Police say WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff

The two men were working as contractors for a company hired by VDOT when they were shot at a VDOT equipment yard along Route 1, near the entrance ramps to Route 288.

Virginia State Police troopers were called to the scene just before 9:30 a.m. on July 24. Delarge died at the scene. Wilson died from his injuries that afternoon.

Police had said the shooting was domestic in nature. Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett that Boyce was in a relationship with one of the victims, and that she once worked as a correctional officer at Greensville Correctional Center.

Boyce is currently on the run and has ties to the Emporia area.

If you see Boyce, call 911 immediately. Anyone with information concerning Boyce’s whereabouts is asked to contact Virginia State Police by dialing #77 on a cell phone, calling the Richmond Field Office at (804) 750-8758, or emailing questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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